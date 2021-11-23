Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.81

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 58.81 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 61.21 ($0.80). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 61.13 ($0.80), with a volume of 248,507 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £322.36 million and a PE ratio of 15.00.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

