Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $3.88

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $4.03. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 46,283 shares traded.
SID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
