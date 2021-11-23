Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $3.88

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $4.03. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 46,283 shares traded.

SID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

