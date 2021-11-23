Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.7066 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has raised its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.3%.
CCU stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 185,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.90. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $21.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 759.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 132,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
