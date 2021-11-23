Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.7066 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has raised its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.3%.

CCU stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 185,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.90. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.61 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 759.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 132,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

