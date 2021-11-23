Comparing BBQ (BBQ) and Its Competitors

BBQ (NASDAQ: BBQ) is one of 68 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BBQ to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BBQ and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 BBQ Competitors 838 4469 5206 190 2.44

BBQ presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.40%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 16.66%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BBQ is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 10.77% 11.28% 3.12% BBQ Competitors 4.59% -37.56% 1.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BBQ and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million $4.95 million 7.02 BBQ Competitors $1.56 billion $106.44 million 10.96

BBQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BBQ. BBQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

BBQ has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ’s rivals have a beta of -8.70, suggesting that their average stock price is 970% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BBQ beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

