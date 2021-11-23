Comparing Psychemedics (PMD) & Its Peers

Psychemedics (NASDAQ: PMD) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Psychemedics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Psychemedics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics -6.42% -11.16% -5.91% Psychemedics Competitors -143.44% -14.71% -9.57%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Psychemedics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Psychemedics Competitors 262 893 1375 39 2.46

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 49.40%. Given Psychemedics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Psychemedics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Psychemedics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Psychemedics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Psychemedics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics $21.36 million -$3.86 million -32.41 Psychemedics Competitors $933.00 million $35.52 million -7.74

Psychemedics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Psychemedics. Psychemedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Psychemedics has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Psychemedics’ competitors have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Psychemedics competitors beat Psychemedics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

