Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,474.29 ($19.26).

CPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,515 ($19.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,509.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,655.93. The stock has a market cap of £27.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.75. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.