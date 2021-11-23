Compound (COMP) Price Hits $283.74 on Major Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $283.74 or 0.00499728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $152.14 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

