Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.62% of Compugen worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGEN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Compugen in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Compugen Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $309.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.28.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CGEN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

