Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.69. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 3,913 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRK. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,945,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,290,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,043,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

