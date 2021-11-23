Conceal (CCX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $54,514.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Conceal has a total market cap of $5.30 million and $54,514.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,087.30 or 0.99279781 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00057700 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.60 or 0.00329733 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.35 or 0.00506683 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00190176 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001567 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001259 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,973,616 coins and its circulating supply is 11,439,898 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

