Conflux Network (CFX) Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,572.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,336.69 or 0.07532569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.82 or 0.00371387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $570.66 or 0.00991208 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00085815 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.95 or 0.00411567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.16 or 0.00269498 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

