Constellation (DAG) Price Down 12% Over Last Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $239.25 million and $2.52 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00046941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00233585 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00088369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

