Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Gap Down to $39.12

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.12, but opened at $37.28. Construction Partners shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 747 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROAD. Bank of America cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Construction Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.