Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Gap Down to $39.12

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.12, but opened at $37.28. Construction Partners shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 747 shares.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROAD. Bank of America cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
Construction Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROAD)
Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.
