Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 476,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,422,662 shares.The stock last traded at $208.77 and had previously closed at $210.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLY. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

