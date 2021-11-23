Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $71.14

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and traded as high as $73.12. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $72.62, with a volume of 13,425,211 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

