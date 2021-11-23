Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading Up 6.3%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 2,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,207,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
The company has a market capitalization of $753.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)
Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.
