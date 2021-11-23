Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading Up 6.3%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 2,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,207,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $753.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 61.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

