ContentBox Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00016008 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.77 or 0.00221381 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

