Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.26 and last traded at $48.25. 4,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,039,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.13.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,285. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 33.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,073,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $289,000. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

