CONTRACOIN Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $22.52 million and approximately $379,054.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000451 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00103232 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,559,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

