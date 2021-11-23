Contrasting Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Alimco Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alimco Financial and Monolithic Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Monolithic Power Systems 0 1 9 0 2.90

Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus price target of $560.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.44%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alimco Financial and Monolithic Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Monolithic Power Systems $844.45 million 30.45 $164.38 million $4.45 125.36

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Monolithic Power Systems 19.22% 19.66% 15.47%

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alimco Financial Company Profile

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing, and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimco Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimco Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.