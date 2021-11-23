Contrasting AMREP (NYSE:AXR) and Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) and Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get AMREP alerts:

This table compares AMREP and Stratus Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMREP $40.07 million 2.52 $7.39 million $1.11 12.41 Stratus Properties $61.01 million 4.68 -$22.79 million ($3.31) -10.47

AMREP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stratus Properties. Stratus Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMREP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of AMREP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Stratus Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of AMREP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Stratus Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AMREP has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratus Properties has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMREP and Stratus Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMREP 18.19% 9.78% 8.65% Stratus Properties -54.49% -15.78% -3.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AMREP and Stratus Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMREP 0 0 0 0 N/A Stratus Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

AMREP beats Stratus Properties on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel; Entertainment; Real Estate Operations; and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studio and venue for live music, concert, and private events. The Real Estate Operations segment pertains to the firm’s residential properties. The Leasing Operations segment offers office buildings and retail spaces. The company was founded on March 11, 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.