Convergence 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.69 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, Convergence has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Convergence has a market capitalization of $29.49 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00235652 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00088974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

