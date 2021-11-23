Cook Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.19 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $403,706.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00073151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00089381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.04 or 0.07451353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,082.52 or 0.99680886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,195,139 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars.

