Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

NYSE:CPA opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.49. Copa has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Copa will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Copa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Copa by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

