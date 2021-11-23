Corbenic Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,770 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.3% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,140,072.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 737,826 shares of company stock worth $205,921,946. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.37.

Shares of CRM traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.25. 226,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,919. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.51. The firm has a market cap of $284.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

