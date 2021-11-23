Corbenic Partners LLC Grows Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up 1.7% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in American Water Works by 37.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $175.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

