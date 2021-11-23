Corbenic Partners LLC Has $21.44 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 5.2% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,067. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $257.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.25. The stock has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

