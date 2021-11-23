Corbenic Partners LLC Has $6.57 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.6% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Target by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 17,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Target by 5.9% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 17,689 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Target by 396.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 15.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $247.26. 124,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,692. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

