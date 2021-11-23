Corbenic Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.6% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 10,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.86. 381,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,459,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.77. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $118.08. The company has a market capitalization of $223.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

