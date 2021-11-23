Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) Insider Malcolm McComas Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) insider Malcolm McComas sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.40), for a total transaction of A$1,120,000.00 ($800,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 21.69 and a quick ratio of 21.65.

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the exploration of lithium and base metals deposits in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. It develops the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory in Australia.

