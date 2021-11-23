Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 20.9% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.32. 417,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $452.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $356.17 and a 52 week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

