Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 6.3% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $229.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,943,525. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $178.73 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

