Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 10.5% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $13,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,828.5% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 102,477 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000.

IUSV stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,145. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.69 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

