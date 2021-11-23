CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Sees Large Volume Increase

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 37,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 239,864 shares.The stock last traded at $15.55 and had previously closed at $15.58.

CPLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $908.82 million, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.49.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 17.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

