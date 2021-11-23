CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of CoreSite Realty worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.62.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $171.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.75 and its 200-day moving average is $140.33. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

