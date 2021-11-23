Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Insider Sells $815,050.60 in Stock

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

