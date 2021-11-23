Cortex (CTXC) Market Cap Reaches $39.54 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $39.54 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00237405 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00087719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 186,715,543 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.