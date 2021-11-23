Cosmo Coin (COSM) Trading 21.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. Cosmo Coin has a market capitalization of $187,923.86 and approximately $8.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00237358 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00087996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

COSM is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

