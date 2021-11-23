Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $543.86. 87,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,057. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $545.42. The stock has a market cap of $240.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

