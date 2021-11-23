CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Matthew Rowe Buys 40,844 Shares

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) insider Matthew Rowe bought 40,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$41,783.41 ($29,845.29).

Matthew Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Matthew Rowe acquired 31,054 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$31,302.43 ($22,358.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from CountPlus’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. CountPlus’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About CountPlus

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

