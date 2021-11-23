Country Club Trust Company n.a. Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Home Depot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 490.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.78. 26,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.74. The company has a market cap of $431.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $416.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

