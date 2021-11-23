Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.8% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $33,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.97. 283,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,751,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.01 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

