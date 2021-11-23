Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 1,204 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.19. The stock had a trading volume of 171,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961,521. The firm has a market cap of $276.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $141.70 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.