Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 182 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $26.52 on Tuesday, reaching $3,599.09. 42,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,605. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,405.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,400.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,218,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,006 shares of company stock valued at $291,672,399. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,144.44.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

