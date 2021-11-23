Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.77. 7,235,408 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

