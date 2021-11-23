Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,714 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.42. 39,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,713. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $168.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

