Countryside Properties’ (CSPLF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSPLF remained flat at $$6.44 during trading on Tuesday. Countryside Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16.

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

