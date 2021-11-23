Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Price Target Raised to GBX 510 at Berenberg Bank

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 554.50 ($7.24).

Shares of CSP stock opened at GBX 458.60 ($5.99) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.47. Countryside Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 392.80 ($5.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 494.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 508.42.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

