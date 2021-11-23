Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.70

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 47477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Coupang alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coupang by 340.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after buying an additional 52,855,644 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 36.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,015,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 17.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853,516 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,112,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $431,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.