Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.40

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 7584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COUR. Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Coursera alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.48.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 17,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $656,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $35,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,702 shares of company stock valued at $11,922,806 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 93.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 23,149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after buying an additional 4,563,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,474,000 after buying an additional 3,379,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,723,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 16,371.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 960,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,388,000 after buying an additional 954,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.